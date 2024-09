ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Republican Party has postponed its annual convention.

Set for Monday of next week, Chairman Wayne Schaeffer said a May date eight weeks away is under consideration. He said that the county party was acting with prudence on advice from the North Carolina GOP and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

