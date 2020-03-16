Coronavirus: Bladen We Care postpones golf tournament, gala

WHITE LAKE — Sept. 17, a Thursday 10 days after Labor Day, has been established as the new date for the Bladen We Care golf tournament.

Mac Campbell Jr., the chairman of the event, sent a letter to supporters this week. In it, he said the “present health concerns about the virus and our concerns about keeping everyone safe and healthy” were the deciding factors in postponement of the April 30 event scheduled for Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The coronavirus is a worldwide epidemic, believed to have yet hit its peak in the U.S.

Campbell thanked everyone for their support and patience, and added a note of encouragement to be safe and follow practices as directed by health officials.

Bladen We Care is a community-based nonprofit foundation governed by a volunteer board of directors, dedicated to raising and overseeing distribution of funds which will help provide health care for patients in need in Bladen County.

Earlier, the organization postponed its annual gala scheduled for March 27. No rescheduled date has been set for the event.

