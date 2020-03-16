ELIZABETHTOWN — Guidelines for visits to the Bladen County Register of Deeds office has changed in response to the coronavirus.

Beverly Parks, the director, said regular business hours are available but everyone is encouraged to use the website at bladenncrod.org. Lawyers and lending institutes wishing to become an eRecording customer can contact efiling vendors at Simplifile/CSC.

Anyone sick should not enter the deeds office. For those who do need to visit, the following are new guidelines:

• Marriage license: two applicants only.

• Real estate recordings: recording agent only.

• Vital records/military: requesting party only.

These operating procedures, Parks said, are subject to change.

Those going to the website can access copies of real estate records, recording checklist, fee schedules, notary information, marriage requirements and applications, special notices, vital records information and request forms, and a link to vital records.

