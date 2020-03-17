AMMON — Planter’s Day has been canceled, said Paul Graham.

The event, which has been resurrected in the last few years, has been a staple of the community of Ammon, particularly since the blueberry-focused festival had subsided.

“We have a lot of attendees that don’t use Facebook or the internet,” said Graham. “We have older people who might show up anyway.”

Graham said that they aren’t going to close the gate considering that there might be some people that show up, but that they aren’t going to have the two-day event this year.

“We figure most people are going to let it go and figure most aren’t going,” he said, particularly in light of the recent limitations placed on gatherings from the circulating coronavirus.

“I’m afraid the older folks are going to show up,” he said.

Unfortunately with this virus those older folks are the ones that are the most vulnerable.

“We are going to have to cancel it, and we are not going to set another date,” he said. “We will unofficially have the gate open. Some of our regular people don’t have emails and Facebook, so we don’t know don’t know if they are just going to watch the news, or what.”

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal