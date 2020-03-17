Coronavirus: Bladen County confirms no cases through Tuesday afternoon

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal At a press conference Tuesday, Bladen County Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan (middle) confirms no cases yet in the county. She is flanked by commissioners Chairman Ray Britt (left) and Nathan Dowless, the director of Emergency Services. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan confirmed at a mid-afternoon press conference there are no coronavirus cases in Bladen County.

“This situation is rapidly evolving and we know that this type of pandemic can spark fear and anxiety,” Duncan said. “We encourage citizens to seek information on COVID-19 from credible sources. The sources include the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website and the CDC website.”

Duncan was joined at the press conference by Ray Britt, chairman of the county commissioners, and Nathan Dowless, director of the county’s Emergency Services Department.

“It changes by the hour,” Britt said.

The trio endorsed following the recommendations of the CDC to limit gatherings to no more than 50, and President Donald Trump, who has said no more than 10. Gov. Roy Cooper has issued two directives, one Saturday that in part limits gatherings to 100, and one Tuesday that in part instructs restaurants and bars to close Tuesday at 5 p.m. to inside dining. Takeout and delivery are still permissable.

Older adults, and those with chronic illnesses, have been encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

If anyone has suspicion to have contracted the virus, the Health Department says a person’s primary care physician should be contacted, or a call to the Health Department can be made. Before visiting the provider, call ahead and inform them of travel history and symptoms.

The recommendations for hygiene and etiquitte remain the same:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throw it away.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

People are also encouraged to remain at least six feet apart.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

