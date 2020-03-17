BLADENBORO — A West Bladen High School student is being mourned.

The body of Da’Shawn Elijah Lenell Hines, 18, of the 1600 block of Twisted Hickory Road, was found at a Bladenboro residence Sunday night. Bladenboro police responded to a shooting about 8:35 p.m. to the 400 block of Elizabethtown Road.

“Da’Shawn was always happy and smiled all the time,” said West Bladen Principal Peggy Hester. “He was loved by his fellow students. He will be missed by all.”

Police Chief William Howell said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Police Department at 910-863-3333.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_funeral-death.jpg

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal