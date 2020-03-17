Coronavirus: Bladen C.C. changes instruction method, campus hours

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College students will resume instruction through the internet only on Monday.

There will be no face-to-face instruction.

A statement from Dr. Amanda Lee, the college president, says instructors will communicate with students about their classes. Students should check their Moodle and college email for more information.

The college also announced limited hours for the campus, effective immediately. Monday through Thursday, the campus is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Students and employees have more information available through their email, text messages and the college website.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Bladen-CC-logo-1-2.jpg