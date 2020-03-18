Coronavirus: Bladen County Hospital has new visitor guidelines

ELIZABETHTOWN — Patients at Bladen County Hospital are allowed one support person for the entirety of the patient’s stay, beginning Wednesday.

Cape Fear Valley Health, parent company of the Elizabethtown hospital, made the announcement Tuesday evening. The directive is in response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The restriction does not apply to pediatric patients; they are allowed two support people, a release says.

Those designated as support people will be given an arm band that has to be worn at all times. No other visitors will be allowed for that patient.

Also, the health system will begin temperature screening patients and visitors at all visitor entrances, the release says. Staff will still be able to use ID badges at employee entrances.

Other than the Emergency Department, entry doors will be locked from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The new guidelines are for all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities.

At Fayetteville’s Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, the Long-Term Acute Care Unit will not allow visitors. These patients are at higher risk for the virus.

The Customer Service offices, at the Smith Building in downtown Fayetteville, are closed until March 30.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_bladen-co-hospital-cfvh-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.