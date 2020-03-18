ELIZABETHTOWN — Changes to those coming to the Bladen County Detention Center have been announced by Sheriff Jim McVicker.

Visitation and noncriminal fingerprinting has been suspended indefinitely, both part of a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do not have any cases of the coronavirus in our jail, but we feel this is necessary for the safeety of our employees and inmates,” McVicker said in a statement released Tuesday. “We made this decision based on the recommendation of health officials and are trying to stop the spread of the virus.”

The sheriff apologized for any inconvenience. He confirmed pastoral and attorney/client visitation will continue; screenings will happen for each prior to admission to the facility.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages business to be conducted by calling 910-862-6960.

Concealed handgun and pistol applications can be emailed from the Sheriff’s Office, the release says. Each are in the process of being added to the department’s website.

Jim McVicker https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sheriff-Jim-McVicker.jpg Jim McVicker https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sheriff-4.jpg