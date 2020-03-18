Coronavirus: Bladen County activates helpline; no positives in tests done for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Health Department on Wednesday activated two hotlines for people having questions about the coronavirus.

The numbers are 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6292.

These numbers are staffed by public health nurses between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Dr. Terri Duncan, in a news conference on Tuesday, said the county wanted to offer the numbers as an alternative to the state hotline number that is beginning to get overwhelmed. The state number is 866-462-3821.

Duncan said Wednesday that COVID-19 testing has been done in Bladen County. As of 11 a.m., there were no confirmed cases. The Health Department will report any to the public, as is required.

Older adults, and those with chronic illnesses, have been encouraged to stay home as much as possible.

If anyone has suspicion to have contracted the virus, the Health Department says a person’s primary care physician should be contacted, or a call to the Health Department can be made. Before visiting the provider, call ahead and inform them of travel history and symptoms.

“If people are sick, they should call their provider,” Duncan said. “If they have questions, they can call us.”

The recommendations for hygiene and etiquitte are:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and throw it away.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

People are also encouraged to remain at least six feet apart.

Gov. Roy Cooper has enacted two executive orders thus far. In part, they ban gatherings of more than 100, and bars and restaurants are not allowed to have diners inside. Restaurants can offer takeout and delivery.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

