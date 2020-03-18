Lawmen looking for security employee impersonator

Contributed photo Lawmen say this man is impersonating a security company employee and is wanted. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — A man impersonating a security company employee is wanted by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release says the man was at several houses in the Owen Hill area, attempting to gain entry to the residences to work on security systems. Lawmen provided a picture of the man at the door of one house, and said he offers ADT Security identification that “appeared to be fake.”

There was no vehicle description.

Anyone with information to help lawmen find the man should call 910-862-6960.

Contributed photo

Lawmen say this man is impersonating a security company employee and is wanted.

Lawmen say this man is impersonating a security company employee and is wanted. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sheriff-5.jpg