Coronavirus: Bladenboro’s Spring Fling canceled

BLADENBORO — The Spring Fling in Bladenboro on April 3 has been canceled in response to the threat of the coronavirus, said Penny Walters, a member of the Spring Fling committee.

“If we put it later in the year then it is going to mess up food vendors and stuff like that because they are probably going to be occupied somewhere else,” Walters said.

The committee also took into consideration the options available in the summer, when heat would become uncomfortable.

Walters said that the plan is to revamp, with a planned date of April 10, 2021.

