Coronavirus: Clarkton’s Farm Fest postponed until later in year

CLARKTON — Farm Fest, scheduled for Saturday night, is postponed in response to the threat of the coronavirus.

Noel Dennis, chairwoman of the organizing committee, said Wednesday that there is hope to have the dance event at a later date this year when restrictions on crowd sizes has been lifted and the pandemic has ended. She said there was already a plan to have this spring date along with a fall date, leading to a bigger event in spring of 2021.

Those goals remain in place.

Clarkton was once known for its more than half-century run with version of Farmers’ Day, the Tobacco Festival and Farm Fest. This latest version is in the early stages of moving back toward a large annual event.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_postponed.jpg