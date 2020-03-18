Coronavirus: Bladen County’s Sunset Jams opener May 1 postponed

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has its first postponement of a major attraction in May.

May 1 was to be the debut of the revamped Sunset Jams, a concert series that takes the name used in White Lake in recent years and now combines both musical series that annually were playing Elizabethtown and the residential resort community through the late spring and into the summer. Summer Sounds was the name of the series in the county seat.

The Pink Slips had the opening night, a Friday at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown.

The highest-drawing event of May in Bladen County has not announced a change in plans. The 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival is slated for May 15-16 and remains in a wait-and-see approach.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed plans across the nation, and in particular swiftly since March 11 when an NBA player tested positive for COVID-19. That pro league suspended its season the same night, and within 48 hours, so too had every other major professional sporting league in North America, the NCAA had wiped out winter and spring championships to include March Madness, and the famed Masters golf tournament was postponed.

The Kentucky Derby slated for the first Saturday in May was postponed earlier this week; hours before polls were to open Tuesday, the Ohio Democratic presidential primary was postponed. Conventions and businesses have put plans on hold, and on Saturday in North Carolina the governer ordered a restriction on gatherings of people to be limited to less than 100. Tuesday he added another, forbidding bars and restaurants from having dine-in service.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended no more than 50 in one place.

The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce made the announcement among a list of postponements in its email newsletter, saying it was “postponed until further notice.”

The next concert is scheduled in June. Here’s the lineup of bands that remains:

• Spare Change, June 5, Goldston’s Beach, White Lake.

• The Impacts, July 10, Goldston’s Beach, White Lake.

• Motown Legacy Revue, July 31, Goldston’s Beach, White Lake.

• Rivermist, Sept. 11, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown.

• Eagle Wings, Oct. 19, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

