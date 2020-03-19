Warm smile of Da’Shawn Hines lost at West Bladen

Da’Shawn Hines -

DUBLIN — Amidst the chaos of getting packets ready for students Wednesday, teachers and staff felt high emotions from losing one of their students.

Lara Barber remembered Da’Shawn Hines, known to many as “Da Da,” particularly from the first time she met him.

“I taught him for English 3 and 4,” she said. “The first time he came to my class was with Aldo Hernandez.”

Hernandez was killed when the car he was a passenger in crashed near Bladenboro on March 11, 2019, in Bladenboro. Hines was killed Sunday at a Bladenboro residence in the 400 block of Elizabethtown Road.

Police are still investigating. West Bladen Prinicpal Peggy Hester said “Da’Shawn was always happy and smiled all the time. He was loved by his fellow students. He will be missed by all.”

Hines and Hernandez, Barber said, were the best of friends.

“They came in,” she said of that first meeting, “and Aldo said ‘Hey Ms. Barber, do you know my son?’

“Da Da said ‘What you mean, your son? I’m the daddy, I should be introducing you as my son.’ And that’s how they played off of each other, and they called each other twins, and they were about the same height. In a lot of pictures you will see them together.”

That was her first encounter with Hines, but she remembers seeing him around before that. She taught him last year in the second semester, when Hernandez died.

“And after that, things were tough, but we made it,” Barber said.

This was to be Hines’ senior year, and he was in Barber’s English class.

“Second semester I didn’t see him as much, and he wasn’t here as much I don’t think,” Barber said.

She said every day he made an effort to find her and speak to her.

“I’d get my hug and my hello,” Barber said. “I would tell him I love him and to be good.”

Barber had calls and messages from students upset, and when she found out what had happened, she reached out to counsel and comfort.

A warm manner is what Hester said was most remembered about Hines, how he was always happy and smiling.

“He will be missed,” she said.

Da’Shawn Hines https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Da-Shawn-Hines-9805-.jpg Da’Shawn Hines

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

