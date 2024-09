ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Relay for Life scheduled for April 25 has been postponed.

“The American Cancer Society has made a decision to suspend all in person events through mid May which includes our event,” Mary Williams wrote in an email.

Williams is the county chairwoman.

She said that a new date is a possibility and will be discussed.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Relay-for-Life-020720-1.jpg