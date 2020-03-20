RALEIGH — State forests remain open for individual visits within normal operating hours, a release Friday from the N.C. Forest Service says.

“All state forests and educational state forests are to remain open with limitations for the safety of the public and our staff,” said Carrie H. McCullen of the Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest.

Forests are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.mn. to 5 p.m.

The release said the following safety measures are being implemented in response to COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus:

• State Forests remain open to the public; however, amenities including offices, education and visitor centers, restrooms and picnic shelters are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

• No special use permits of any kind are being issued in person at any State Forest or other state Forest Service locations.

• Events, educational programming and group programming have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

Additional measures may be implemented, and some places may need to be closed.

The Forest Service, in the release, urged “visitors to practice social distancing and adjust recreational activities to minimize the need for assistance. Although Forest offices are temporarily closed to the public, staff remain available to assist visitors as needed and continue making every effort to keep trails and other forest areas open as safe places for recreation and respite. We urge visitors to be partners in this effort.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_nc-forest-service.jpeg