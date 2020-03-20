ELIZABETHTOWN — Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions on eateries and bars seemed like a compromise to keep them open.

But late Thursday, the state of North Carolina issued an updated version of frequently asked questions related to his Executive Order No. 118 and Order of Abatement. Friday it added another.

One key issue — if a patron gets take-out, can they dine outside at available tables? Even if those tables are not the property of the restaurant? On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services clarified to say no outdoor seating of any kind is permitted, and it shall be roped off as a preventative measure.

Bars were told to close immediately.

On Broad Street, the landmark hamburger and hot dog stop Melvins’ began installation of a pick-up window to the left of the front door. At the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, outdoor and indoor seating was altered significantly from earlier in the week while Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe and Burney’s Sweets & More did relatively brisk lunchtime business.

Throughout Bladen County, restaurants did their best to comply. Not all remained open, including here in downtown. Chinese Hibachi posted a sign saying it was temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

The following is full list of updated questions and answers, as provided by the state Environmental Health director and section chief, Larry Michael. He’s the registered environmental health specialist in the Division of Public Health, Environmental Health Section of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Here’s what it says:

1) How long will restaurants and bars have to remain closed?

March 31, 2020 or until the Order and Order of Abatement are rescinded or replaced.

2) How does this affect country clubs, American Legion Posts, Moose Clubs, Elks Lodges and other similar clubs?

The Order and Order of Abatement define restaurants to include private or members- only clubs where food and beverages are permitted to be consumed on premise. Therefore, these clubs are restricted to offering carry-out, drive-through and delivery service only.

3) How does this affect hospital cafeterias that provide on-site dining facilities for employees?

Cafeterias and on-site dining facilities can provide only carry-out, drive through and delivery meals. Employees are encouraged to take their food to smaller settings to prevent large gatherings of people in one location.

4) How does this affect assisted living, senior living facilities, skilled nursing, and long term care facilities?

These facilities should continue to serve residents and employees only and should comply with mass gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines.

5) How does this affect colleges and universities providing food service in campus cafeterias?

Cafeterias and on-site dining facilities at colleges and universities can provide only carry- out, drive through and delivery meals to students and employees. Students and employees are encouraged to take their food to smaller settings to prevent large gatherings of people in one location.

6) How does this affect day cares providing food service to children in their care?

These facilities should continue to serve children and employees only and should comply with social distancing guidelines.

7) Can airport food service facilities continue to serve food?

Yes, as long as it is carry-out or delivery. Dining areas in the airport should comply with mass gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines. Restaurant staff are not permitted to serve patrons in the dining area.

8) Can I still purchase alcohol at the ABC Store and other retail establishments?

Yes, as long as it is for off-premises consumption.

9) Several restaurant groups have offered restaurant space as a hub for school nutrition operations, community internet access, and for storage/mustering areas. Does the Order or Order of Abatement prohibit or limit such use?

These restaurants can serve as school nutrition hubs, internet service access points and storage and muster areas. However, these operations are subject to mass gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines. In addition, these restaurants are allowed to provide carry-out, drive-through and delivery options. Restaurant staff are not permitted to serve patrons indoors or in an outdoor seating area.

Work continued Friday at Melvins’ in downtown Elizabethtown, where a pick-up window is going in to the left of the front door.

