ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has been declared in a State of Emergency, two county employee policies have been created, and publishing of delinquent tax listings was pushed back two months.

In an emergency meeting just shy of 90 minutes late Friday afternoon in Superior Courtroom No. 2 of the Bladen County Courthouse, county commissioners tasked themselves with receiving an update on COVID-19 and acting in response. There is yet to be a confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. All but one of the moves was approved 8-0; Commissioner Ashley Trivette had a work conflict and could not attend.

North Carolina has already been declared in a State of Emergency by Gov. Roy Cooper, and President Donald Trump had issued a declaration of national emergency. The county action enacts its Emergency Operations Plan, with mutual assistance compacts and agreements, and with protocol specific to Emergency Management, health and medical services departments of the county, and the Sheriff’s Office.

It also is a designation that potentially could have financial implications, specifically from FEMA — the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Dr. Terri Duncan and Nathan Dowless briefed commissioners at the outset. She’s the director of the Health Department and he’s the director of Emergency Management. Commissioners peppered them with questions and each was answered.

“There are a lot of rumors going around in the county,” Duncan said. “I ask you to remember to instill in people fact not fear.”

She said 12 people have been tested, and that includes tests of Bladen residents conducted in four other counties. There’s a four- to eight-day wait to get results, Duncan said.

“We appreciate your support to this point,” Duncan said. “We don’t know where we’re going in the next hour, but we are resilient people. We’ll make decisions on the current guidelines we have.”

Commissioners and the two directors emphasized how rapidly conditions change, including by the hour.

Dowless said there is a nationwide shortage of masks, isolation gowns and thermometers. He also pointed out a crucial fact for the county receiving assistance, such as when a hurricane hits. Usually there is help from other parts of the state and even the country; in this case, he said, “Everybody is experiencing this.”

He said 84 of 100 counties in the state had declared a State of Emergency; that list grew by at least one at the same time as Bladen acted when New Hanover County declared about 5 p.m.

Two forms of compassionate help are probable from Duke Energy and Star Communications. About $2,500 in gift cards from Duke is likely to be spread around the county, and seven to nine WiFi temporary hotspots are going to be established by Star to help students doing online learning while schools are closed. Star is also putting similar spots in Sampson County, where its headquarters are located.

More details on each will be forthcoming soon; Star may put the hotspots in as soon as Monday.

The county took action to suspend public access to all county buildings with the exception of the courthouse. It joins multiple Bladen municipalities that have already done so to include Elizabethtown, White Lake and Clarkton.

The panel passed policies titled “COVID-19 Temporary Teleworking Policy” and “COVID-19 Temporary Advanced Sick Leave Policy.” There was considerable discussion on each, with the work from home principle passing 8-0 and the sick leave action gaining approval 5-3.

Chairman Ray Britt, Vice Chairman David Gooden, Charles Ray Peterson, Daniel Dowless and Russell Priest were in favor, and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, Michael Cogdell and Arthur Bullock were against.

Those opposed rejected the last line: “Following the exhaustion of advanced sick leave an employee may apply for leave without pay as provided in the Bladen County Personnel Policy.” The trio wanted it amended in some manner to say the county would revisit the situation if this happens because of the virus.

The voices of Britt and Peterson and the head-nods of others voting both in favor and against confirmed that the panel has every intention to, as more than one voice on opposite sides of the vote was heard to say, “take care of employees.”

The policy enables employees — and County Manager Greg Martin confirmed several dozen are new and without much accrued sick and vacation leave — to apply for advanced sick leave. There are five requirements.

The teleworking policy could potentially keep many county employees working. Its purpose is “to provide a means to continue necessary County business during a situation as authorized by the County Manager.”

In pushing back tax listings, Britt said he wanted to spare county residents making difficult financial choices as the virus ascends to its peak. Normally, the Bladen Journal publishes those listings before March 31. The new date must come before June 1, meaning latest publication would be Friday, May 29.

The board’s other action was to cancel meeting Monday, when a 5 p.m. special meeting was to address the fiscal budget for 2020-21 and a regular meeting was set for 6:30 p.m.

The board may meet in emergency session as the virus pandemic dictates; otherwise, the next scheduled regular meeting is April 6.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Commissioners and the two dozen in attendance were in accordance with social distancing at Friday’s emergency meeting. Commissioners Russell Priest (far right) and Arthur Bullock (to his left) were in one jury box, Charles Ray Peterson (left) and (not pictured) Ray Britt and Daniel Gooden were at a front table, and Daniel Dowless, Michael Cogdell and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins were in another jury box. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_virus-commissioners-fri-2-032420.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Commissioners and the two dozen in attendance were in accordance with social distancing at Friday’s emergency meeting. Commissioners Charles Ray Peterson (near right), Ray Britt (near, second from right) and Daniel Gooden (second from left) were at a front table, Daniel Dowless (far left), Michael Cogdell (late arriving, not pictured) and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins (in the distance, second from right) were in one jury box, and (not pictured) Russell Priest and Arthur Bullock were in another jury box. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_virus-commissioners-fri-3-032420.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Dr. Terri Duncan, director of the Bladen County Health Department, gives an update on COVID-19 to county commissioners on Friday afternoon. Seated to her right is Nathan Dowless, the director of Emergency Management. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_virus-commissioners-fri-1-032420.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

