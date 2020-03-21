RALEIGH — North Carolinians have until July 15 to file their state taxes, the Department of Revenue announced Friday.

The three extra months are in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This deadline changes the traditional April 15 for individual, corporate and franchise taxes and now matches the Internal Revenue Service’s date for filing federal taxes.

If filed and paid by the new date, there will be no penalties.

A release says “the department can not offer relief from interest charged to filings after April 15th. Unless state law is changed, tax payments received after April 15 will be charged accruing interest over the period from April 15 until the date of payment.

“These changes do not apply to trust taxes, such as sales and use or withholding taxes.”

More information is available on ncdor.gov.

