Coronavirus: Bladen community response call Monday night

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladen County Community COVID-19 Response Call is Monday night from 6 to 7 p.m.

A release says the purpose is for the community to learn about the response thus far, and ways to help. The hosts are the North Carolina Black Alliance and the Rev. Corey Lyons, president of the NAACP’s West Bladen Branch.

To participate, call 515-705-3763 and use the PIN 329035942. Or, join on the internet at meet.Google.com/ZFX-JKAH-OBD.

More information is available at cjbrinsonencblackalliance.org.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_response-call.jpg