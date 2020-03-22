ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools staff are working long days to get a system in place to help feed and educate young minds across the county.

Starting Monday that system is going to evolve a bit.

“We are going to put buses on the road and run routes just like it would be a regular school routes,” said Valerie Newton, a spokeswoman for the district.

This will be just for the eastern part of the county, which is exceptionally rural and spread out.

“Those are the most isolated areas where children can’t get to the school where they have a feeding site or we don’t have access to get food to them easily,” Newton said.

Bus routes are being rearranged a bit to accommodate the changes.

“Those routes are combined and sort of designated as feeding routes,” she said. “Basically we have divided the county in half, straight down the middle, north to south.”

In addition to this there have been a number of churches that have volunteered to help. Phone calls are being made to parents letting them know when to be at the bus stop to pick up the food.

“Parents can get a meal for all the children in the household, as long as they can eat table food,” said Amy Stanley, child nutrition director. “As long as they are under 18 and can eat table food.”

Parents have also been able to pick up their packets for academics.

“The schools seem to have a really nice process for parents to come and pick up packages,” said Newton. “I think it went well.

“We will know more in the next couple of weeks as we evolve.”

Stanley and Newton said that the situation keeps evolving every day, and that they have all been working tirelessly to get everything out to parents and staff as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“The main thing we want parents to know is that this is an evolving thing, and they have been so patient with us,” Newton said. “This is all brand new, and we have never had to do anything like this before.

“So literally, for lack of a better term, we are building the plane as we are flying it. That sounds really scary but that’s the position we are in. We are having to make decisions we have never had to make before and try to figure out things we have never had.”

Amy Stanley (left) is working on child nutrition plans with the assistance of Valerie Newton at the Bladen County Schools main office.

Among the hidden and behind the scenes heroes are those working in the school cafeterias. Elizabethtown Middle was prepping meals for curbside pickup on Friday. From left: Joyce Spencer, Betty Jo McLean and Melinda Gainey.

Among the hidden and behind the scenes heroes are those working in the school cafeterias. Elizabethtown Middle was prepping meals for curbside pickup on Friday. From left: Joyce Spencer, Betty Jo McLean and Melinda Gainey.

