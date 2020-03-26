ELIZABETHTOWN — Thirteen months ago, an evidentiary hearing by the state Board of Elections wrapped up with evidence of absentee ballot fraud leading to the arrests of 11 individuals.

Thursday the new Democratic-controlled panel and Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said they wanted rules related to absentee ballots reduced and expanded. They included it in a 15-point letter requesting changes in election law. It was addressed to the governor and both chambers of the General Assembly.

Included are 13 permanent changes and two temporary, all of which are linked to the coronavirus. Throughout the country, Americans are being asked to social distance and stay home. The letter points out that an increase in absentee-by-mail requests is anticipated.

It was here in Bladen County that suspicious activity led to the failure to verify the race for North Carolina’s District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and two county races. Only a portion of the county is in the congressional district, and activity with absentee by mail ballots led to investigations by the state board and charges brought by prosecutors. In general terms, the accusations are tied to a ballot harvesting scheme.

Despite the state’s black eye and unwanted national attention for having an empty seat in Congress, the changes would not strengthen verification methods. Interestingly, North Carolina’s voters in 2018 gave definitive bipartisan approval to a voter identification mandate. That change has since been overturned by a federal judge appointed during the Obama administration.

The two temporary requests are for modifying restrictions on assistance in care facilities, and suspending purchase and contract requirements for elections-related supplies and other items.

The other 13 are not noted as temporary.

Absentee ballot request forms are restricted to the voter and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian. The method of return is by mail or designated delivery service. The state board wishes for the county election board office staff to prefill a voter’s information onto the form, and accept a phone call requesting the form and then send it to them, or to accept an email or faxed request.

The board wants a fund established so that forms can go to voters with prepaid postage on the return envelope. The letter says this would increase likelihood of its return, and diminish likelihood it would be given to someone else.

Bell’s letter also requests reducing or eliminating the witness requirement for the container envelope in which absentee ballots are placed and mailed. There has to be two witnesses, or a notary. The letter says reducing or fully eliminating this requirement would further reduce risk of the spread of the virus.

The board wishes for Election Day to be made a state holiday. It says this “would expand the potential pool of pollworkers to students, teachers, and younger individuals. It would also encourage state and county employees to work the polls.” It goes on to say an “alternative option would be to provide paid leave for state and county employees who serve as pollworkers and providing course credit for student pollworkers.”

The legislature is being asked to back increased pay for pollworkers, and to eliminate the requirement that a majority of pollworkers reside in the precinct they work. It is also asked to consider changes to one-stop early voting with regard to site and hour requirements.

The other requests are related to establishing a website portal for absentee requests; allowing a voter a copy of a HAVA document with their absentee request form if unable to provide a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number; modifying procedures for counting ballots on Election Day, specifically absentee by mail would only need to be done on the day of canvass 10 days later; clarify authorization for telephonic meetings; expand the student pollworker program; and match HAVA funds.

HAVA is an acronym for Help America Vote Act.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal