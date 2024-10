ELIZABETHTOWN — Nobody is going to jail, and that’s a bad thing this time.

The 11th annual Jail-A-Thon of the Bladen County Educational Foundation has been postponed from its April 30 date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they hope for a fall fundraiser and express appreciation for the support.

