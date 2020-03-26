ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s Health Department sent a reminder Thursday for those needing the Women, Infants and Children Program.

WIC is in operation during the coronavirus pandemic, and staff can be accessed by calling 910-872-6218.

WIC provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support and resources for families. Those eligible include pregnant women, a new mom, breastfeeding moms, or those who have an infant or child under age 5; live in North Carolina; those who receive Medicaid, food stamps, Work First or have a family income less than WIC income guidelines; and those who have a nutritional need determined by the WIC nutritionist.

