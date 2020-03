WHITE LAKE — Mayor Goldston Womble has declared a State of Emergency for the town of White Lake.

Womble’s order was signed into effect at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and will remain until rescinded. The measure is being implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order covers the corporate jurisdiction of the town.

