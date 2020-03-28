WHITE LAKE — Business of the people will continue in White Lake, only by alternative means.

Tuesday’s continuation of the Board of Commissioners meeting, adjourned from earlier in the month, will be held as scheduled but not with the public and commissioners gathered in the Town Hall. It will happen in an electronic communication service platform, with the public invited to call 425-436-6387, then enter participant access code 821363#.

The change is in response to the coronavirus. Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday issued a stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday and bans gatherings of 10 or more. President Donald Trump has also recommended nationwide that people limit gatherings to less than 10, a release from the town of White Lake points out.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on March 16, recommended any event in the U.S. with 10 or more people be canceled or held virtually.

Main items on the agenda are conversion of street lights in the Turtle Cove Subdivision, conversion of parking lot lights at the Town Hall and a budget retreast for the fiscal year 2020-21. The meeting does have opportunity at the end for an open forum for citizens.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_White-Lake-3.jpeg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal