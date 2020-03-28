ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County remains one of the state’s 100 without a positive case reported during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Terri Duncan, the county health director, released a report Saturday morning indicating 28 tests have been taken and five results are pending. Two pending results listed in a Friday report came back negative.

The numbers do no include private providers.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, on its website Saturday morning just before noon, listed 935 cases in the state in 61 counties, with four deaths and 87 hospitalizations.

Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties have not reported a positive case, according to the DHHS. Cumberland has 10, Robeson two and Sampson one. Not bordering Bladen but not far from the southern end, Brunswick County has 12 and New Hanover 18. To the east, Duplin County has one, and to the west Hoke County has three.

DHHS says 47 percent of the cases statewide are people between ages 25-49, 24 percent are 50-64 and 14 percent are 65 or older. Only 1 percent is among those age 0-17, and 13 percent are 18-24. The data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, the website noted.

All four deaths were men. The percent of cases are 51 percent women.

The state’s toll-free Hope Line, for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing, is 866-578-4673 — also in part an acronym, 866-578-HOPE.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal