CLARKTON — Mayor James Tart has signed a declaration for a State of Emergency in Clarkton in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order was put into effect Friday afternoon at 4:30 and will remain until rescinded.

The town’s action came just minutes after Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order for all of North Carolina and restricted gatherings of people to less than 10. Cooper’s move matches a recommendation from March 16 by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Access to personnel in the town’s administration has already been restricted. Town Hall is closed to the public, but the drop box remains open. Another option is to phone in payments to 910-647-5961. These things can still be done, per the broad latitude of the governor’s Friday action and no restriction being imposed from the town with its Friday action.

Those starting a new water account should also call in the information.

