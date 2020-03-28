Coronavirus: Bladen County Hospital’s parent company furloughs 300; impact ‘small’ in Elizabethtown

FAYETTEVILLE — The impact of the coronavirus on Bladen County Hospital and all facilities in the Cape Fear Valley Health system went beyond those who are sick on Friday.

Cape Fear Valley announced the temporary furloughs of “approximately 300 employees effective Sunday,” a news release said.

Janet Conway, a spokeswoman for the system, said the number furloughed at the Elizabethtown hospital was “small.” She confirmed Cape Fear Valley has not instituted any layoffs.

The pandemic is worldwide. In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday issued a stay-at-home order that takes effect Monday and goes until April 29, or sooner if rescinded. He also put into law a limit on gatherings, banning more than 10.

The health-care system had already closed some services and rescheduled nonessential surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and to save on resources. The nation has a shortage of ventilators, masks and gowns, and a number of national brand companies have changed production to help provide what is needed.

Cape Fear Valley is also taking donations.

The health-care system said Emergency Department visits have decreased about 25 percent, believed in part to be by advisories to stay at home. Occupancy is about 66 percent; Cape Fear Valley says it is normally about 100 percent.

Michael Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health, said facilities are bracing for a surge.

“We are grateful to the community for their efforts to stay home and practice social distancing,” he said in a release.

Temporary positions in the health systems’ hospitals will be filled by nurses and nursing assistants who are affected. The qualified furloughed employees will be offered temporary positions at their normal rate of pay where staffing is needed as merited by the increase of COVID-19 patients, the release said.

Health insurance benefits will continue for full-time employees during the furloughs, to include family coverage. Employees are also able to use accrued paid time off.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

