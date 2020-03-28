Coronavirus: 0 cases in Bladen, 935 in North Carolina, 4 deaths in new Saturday numbers

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County remains one of the state’s 100 without a positive case reported during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Terri Duncan, the county health director, released a report Saturday morning indicating 28 tests have been taken and five results are pending. Two pending results listed in a Friday report came back negative.

The numbers do no include private providers.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, on its website Saturday morning just before noon, listed 935 cases in the state in 63 counties, with four deaths and 87 hospitalizations.

DHHS says North Carolina has 774 of 3,223 intensive care unit beds available, and 6,539 of 17,447 total beds available. Those numbers reflect only 81 percent of hospitals who are reporting.

Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties have not reported a positive case, according to the DHHS. Cumberland has 10, Robeson two and Sampson one. Not bordering Bladen but not far from the southern end, Brunswick County has 12 and New Hanover 18. To the east, Duplin County has one, and to the west Hoke County has three.

DHHS says 47 percent of the cases statewide are people between ages 25-49, 24 percent are 50-64 and 15 percent are 65 or older. Only 1 percent is among those age 0-17, and 13 percent are 18-24. The data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, the website noted.

Three of the four deaths were men. The percentage of cases are evenly split between men and women.

The state’s toll-free Hope Line, for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing, is 866-578-4673 — also in part an acronym, 866-578-HOPE.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

