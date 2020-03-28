Coronavirus: Black Friday of unemployment claims, some 26,000 in North Carolina

RALEIGH — North Carolina is reporting another heavy day of unemployment claims as nonessential businesses close or scale back operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The N.C. Department of Commerce said in a news release that the state had received more than 26,000 unemployment claims on Friday. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the state typically received about 3,000 a week.

The state has received nearly 246,000 claims from March 16 through March 27. All but about 30,000 of them are related to COVID-19.

By comparison, the state received about 100,000 claims received per month during the recession of about a decade ago, according to state officials.

