ELIZABETHTOWN — National champions.

Again.

Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy is celebrating its third such honor in four years, having ruled the National Society of Pershing Rifles Drill Meet held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on March 13. The triumph was redemption for 2019 in Kansas City, Col. Carl Lloyd wrote in a release, expressing the views of himself and many of his team members.

Tristen Bray, Kaliegh Gaskins, Tamera Bethea, Jalen Lloyd, Alaysha King, Zyasia Crumb, Delijah Lewis, Jessica Lamb, Kalil Bellamy, Deryah Lewis, Mikalia Leach, Marvin Munford, Fabian McNair and Joshah Hall made it happen.

In the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Paul R. Brown captured first place in Platoon Regulation Unarmed, and in Exhibition Armed. It was third in Platoon Armed Regualtion Drill. Bray commanded Platoon Regulation Unarmed and Bethea led Platoon Armed Regualtion Drill.

NATCON, the acronym by which it is known, is the oldest drill meet in the country. It’s also the only one allowing high school competition against colleges. Paul R. Brown won the high school portion a year ago, but a controversial ruling and failed appeal dropped them to fifth behind the University of Toledo, Kansas State University, Appalachian State and nine-time national champion Clemson.

“For one year, they planned on fixing the wrong,” Carl Lloyd said. “The team gave up their summer by holding practices, attending drill clinics and blew up their routine in exhibition drill. This was done with the intent of getting better. The team opted not to enter smaller meets this year. Instead they focused on going back to NATCON and winning.”

And win they did, celebrating not with hugs and embraces but shakes of their fist, Lloyd said.

“It hurt when we came home and everyone asked did we win,” Bethea said of Kansas City. “We felt like we let the entire town down. We had been honored at the Town Council meetings and in parades. Coming home we were disappointed in ourselves.”

Lloyd led the team as would any veteran leader, searching for the right buttons to push and the correct moment to push them. Their laser-focus on NATCON meant one competition, and that mainly as a dress rehearsal — placing in 10 of 11 events to win the North Brunswick High School Drill Meet.

The national competition being in the month it was, Lloyd took a page from college basketball’s March Madness.

Practices were every day leading to a mid-winter break at the only military school and one of two charter schools in Bladen County. Two days before Myrtle Beach, the team gathered to watch NCAA Tournament highlights — or, perhaps lowlights would be the more appropriate description.

They watched Virginia in 2018 become the only No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 against the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Carolina lose to Kansas in the 2008 Final Four, and Carolina lose to Villanova in the 2016 national championship.

He stressed three things to the team by showing the videos.

“The first was that the better team lost all three of those games,” Lloyd said. “The second thing is someone forgot to tell Kansas, Villanova and UMBC they were supposed to lose those games.”

And the third was that they were yet to show their best.

“They had to march to their best performance of the year,” he said. “Leave no points on the floor or doubt in anyone’s mind that they were the better team.”

The message took hold.

“We realized that the only way we could lose was if we beat ourselves,” Bray said.

And then, before boarding the bus, he showed a little more March Madness — Carolina winning the national championship a year after losing to Villanova, and Virginia winning it all the year after UMBC.

“Redemption,” Lloyd emphasized.

“A win would take the sting out of last year’s loss and would be for the four seniors who did not get to celebrate a third title,” he said.

And with the spread of the coronavirus escalating, he reminded it might just be the last meet of the year.

Their performance left no doubt. The “Road to Redemption” was complete.

The academy was founded in March 2012. Less than decade later, it celebrates a third championship in four years over some of the best high school and college drill teams in the country.

Contributed photo

Members of the national champion drill team from Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy in Elizabethtown are (front, from left) Tristen Bray, Kaliegh Gaskins, Tamera Bethea, (back, from left) Jalen Lloyd, Alaysha King, Zyasia Crumb, Delijah Lewis, Jessica Lamb, Kalil Bellamy, Deryah Lewis, Mikalia Leach, Marvin Munford, Fabian McNair and Joshah Hall. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_paul-r-brown-033120.jpg Contributed photo

Members of the national champion drill team from Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy in Elizabethtown are (front, from left) Tristen Bray, Kaliegh Gaskins, Tamera Bethea, (back, from left) Jalen Lloyd, Alaysha King, Zyasia Crumb, Delijah Lewis, Jessica Lamb, Kalil Bellamy, Deryah Lewis, Mikalia Leach, Marvin Munford, Fabian McNair and Joshah Hall.

Paul R. Brown rules NATCOM for third time in four years

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal