RALEIGH — Food and Nutrition Services, commonly known as FNS, are being increased for North Carolina recipients, a news release says.

The increase is in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Benefits are temporarily increased for March and April, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said. DHHS has federal authority to implement the program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_NC-flag-10.jpg