Coronavirus: In Tuesday morning report, Bladen without positive case; state deaths up to eight

ELIZABETHTOWN — In an update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday at 9 a.m., Bladen County remains without a reported positive case of the coronavirus.

The state has recorded eight deaths and 1,498 cases of positive tests. There have been 23,106 sampled and 157 are hospitalized.

The case numbers are for those tested, thus not necessarily representative of North Carolinians who have or have had COVID-19 — Bladen County included. The death toll reflects those reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. The test number reflects testing completed by the State Laboratory of Public Health.

In a report Tuesday evening, the Bladen County Health Department was aware of 31 tests and awaiting eight test results.

There’s been little change about who is infected by age groups. The majority still lies in ages 25-49, with 43 percent; ages 50-64 is 26 percent; age 65 and up is 19 percent; ages 18-24 is 11 percent; and infant to age 17 is 1 percent. The positive virus cases reported are 52 percent women.

Nearby, Pender County also remains without a reported positive case. Cumberland has 18, Robeson and Columbus two, and Sampson one. Not far away, New Hanover has 27, Brunswick 14, Hoke four and Duplin one.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

