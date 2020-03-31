Home News Coronavirus: Clarkton commissioners will not meet in April; next meeting May 5 News Coronavirus: Clarkton commissioners will not meet in April; next meeting May 5 March 31, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint CLARTON — Commissioners here will not meet in April, due to the coronavirus. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Mayor James Tart said the April 7 meeting “has been continued” to May 5. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Clarkton-2.jpg Bladen Journal View Comments Elizabethtown clear sky enter location 29.1 ° C 30 ° 29.1 ° 51 % 5.1kmh 0 % Sun 29 ° Mon 24 ° Tue 20 ° Wed 22 ° Thu 22 °