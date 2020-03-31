ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County is awaiting eight test results and remains without a positive case of COVID-19, a release Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. says.

Dr. Terri Duncan’s report came just as Gov. Roy Cooper was wrapping an afternoon press conference that included Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services. Earlier in the day, the positive cases in North Carolina was just shy of 1,500, with eight North Carolinians killed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Bladen County, there are at least 34 known samples to have been taken. The figure doesn’t include samples that might have been done by independent or private labs.

Once notified a person has been sampled in the county, Duncan and her team are responsible for monitoring the situation of each. For tests done by private providers, the Health Department has to be notified of positive results.

The Health Department’s hotline numbers are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6192. The state number to call is 211; it also has available 866-462-3821.

If anyone has suspicion of having contracted the virus, call a primary physician first, or call the Health Department. Before visiting a provider, call ahead and inform them of travel history and symptoms.

The state’s morning report had little change about who is infected by age groups. The majority still lies in ages 25-49, with 43 percent; ages 50-64 is 26 percent; age 65 and up is 19 percent; ages 18-24 is 11 percent; and infant to age 17 is 1 percent. The positive virus cases reported are 52 percent women. At the press conference, Cohen said the median age is 47.

Nearby, Pender County also remains without a reported positive case. Cumberland has 18, Robeson and Columbus two, and Sampson one. Not far away, New Hanover has 27, Brunswick 14, Hoke four and Duplin one.

Cooper has issued a stay-at-home order for all 100 counties in the nation’s ninth largest state. During his press conference, he urged all governors to implement intervention and asked for more to be done by federal authorities.

He also signed an executive order that will prohibit utilities from shutting off customers due to nonpayment for the next 60 days. He urged telecommunications companies to do likewise.

Attorney General Josh Stein said his office has received more than 750 complaints of price gouging and will look into each, with prosecution for those that merit.

Earlier, Cooper shut down K-12 schools through May 15, prohibited restaurants and bars from dine-in service, and closed a number of businesses to include hair and nail salons, gyms and movie theaters. Unemployment numbers have historically risen, with more than 300,000 claims through part of the day Tuesday.

The state’s toll-free Hope Line, for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing, is 866-578-4673 — also in part an acronym, 866-578-HOPE.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_bladen-count-tue-pm-2.jpeg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal