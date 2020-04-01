WHITE LAKE — Commissioners made recommendations for pursuit in the 2020-21 budget Tuesday night, including consideration of fee adjustments for water, wastewater, lake management, and leaf and limb pickup.

The board met telephonically due to the coronavirus and the governor’s order to limit gatherings to 10 or less. It was continuation of a March 10 meeting, the primary purpose being to enter a time of budget retreat.

Two actions were taken with unanimous approvals for the conversion of street lights in the Turtle Cove subdivision and the parking lot of Town Hall. Combined, they will bring a savings to the town. Duke Energy requested the change to LED lights because sodium vapor bulbs are no longer available.

A third action gave approval to a water and sewer ordinance change. A paragraph was added that reads, “In the event of an emergency (declared or undeclared), the Mayor and/or Public Works Department Commissioner is delegated the authority to not suspend service disconnections for the affected account, class of accounts or all accounts. This authorization may be extended to those accounts disconnected within the thirty (30) day period immediately prior to the onset of the emergency.”

The ordinance change was unanimous and is not tied to Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order from earlier in the day. Cooper directed all utilities to not impose late fees or shut off customers for the next 60 days during the virus pandemic. White Lake’s ordinance is superceded by Cooper’s order, but remains in place and needs no further action when the state directive expires or is rescinded.

No action was taken during the budget retreat, only recommendations on guidance for the financial team to bring back a proposal. Not all fee increases or implementation are a given. But commissioners and Mayor Goldston Womble expresssed concerns about revenue through sales tax, and agreed there is uncertainty ahead.

In proposing a lake management fee, the town would be attempting to put itself in position to cover an alum treatment should another become necessary. One was needed two years ago because of a dangerous elevated pH level in the lake, and a number of tests have been done since. Monitoring continues on a regular basis, and part-time help has been added to the town staff.

The first treatment cost approximately $535,000, and testing since has pushed the expense to three-quarters of a million dollars. Womble said if another treatment is needed, it would likely be less than the first. Funds available currently would be close to, or would cover, the cost to the town.

A property tax increase in the next valuation was approved in the 2018-19 budget. A 1 percent increase would equal $26,588 in revenue, and the town is in discussion with the county about other revenue options.

Water and wastewater rate increases are likely to be implemented on the base amounts, and about 30 percent on escalating tiers beyond that.

Commissioners are considering a fee for leaf and limb service as a means to cover the town’s costs for hauling. It’s estimated a $2 charge will take care of the annual amount of about $21,5o0.

Commissioners are in favor of implementing the second half of a rate increase previously passed for post office box rentals. There was sentiment that the days of the post office are likely to end in 2021.

Discussion on adding another police officer ended with agreement it is cost-prohibitive due to known expenses and unknown revenue due to the coronavirus.

The board does plan to include staff raises of 1.5 percent for cost of living adjustment, and 1.5 percent on merit.

Commissioners were updated on other items for informational purposes.

The second phase of the multi-use path from Turtle Cove to the White Lake Marina is in the works, with funding coming from the state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the N.C. Division of Water Resources and a grant match from the town.

The total cost of this phase is $686,989, and the town’s portion is likely to come from money it received and has not used through the State Street-Aid Program, also commonly known as Powell Bill funds. White Lake receives approximately $44,000 a year in two installments, and has nearly $117,000 on hand following the January disbursement. The next comes in October.

When the second phase is complete, the path will be 2.45 miles from Waterford through Wam Squam to the marina.

The board is also abreast of two likely retirements coming in the next two years: Administrator Brenda Clark and Public Works Director Tim Frush. An 18-month funding source of $155,000 is available for the administrator position through the a Distressed Local Government Grant.

