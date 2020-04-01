Coronavirus: Wednesday report includes nine deaths in state, no cases in Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — Seventy-eight counties have recorded a positive case of COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources reported Wednesday morning.

Bladen County remains among the few that have not. Both Dr. Mandy Cohen at DHHS and Dr. Terri Duncan of the Bladen County Health Department caution that the statistic does not necessarily reflect whether coronavirus is in a county. In an 11:15 a.m. report Wednesday, North Carolina has recorded nine deaths; 1,584 positive cases; 26,243 residents sampled; and 204 hospitalizations.

The state says “many people with COVID-19 will not be included in daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including people who had minimal or no symptoms and were not tested, people who had symptoms but did not seek medical care, people who sought medical care but were not tested, people with COVID-19 in whom the virus was not detected by testing.”

In Bladen County, there are at least 34 known samples to have been taken. The figure doesn’t include samples that might have been done by independent or private labs. Tuesday evening, the Health Department said eight results were pending.

Once notified a person has been sampled in the county, Duncan and her team are responsible for monitoring the situation of each. For tests done by private providers, the Health Department has to be notified of positive results.

The Health Department’s hotline numbers are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6192. The state number to call is 211; it also has available 866-462-3821.

If anyone has suspicion of having contracted the virus, call a primary physician first, or call the Health Department. Before visiting a provider, call ahead and inform them of travel history and symptoms.

Of adjacent counties to Bladen, only Pender is also without a positive case reported. Cumberland has 19, Robeson three, Columbus two, and Sampson one. Not far away, New Hanover has 32, Brunswick 14, Hoke four and Duplin one.

In the DHHS update this morning, the hospital and intensive care unit situation with 94 percent of hospitals reporting is:

• 7,473 of 18,972 beds empty.

• 856 of 3,223 ICU beds empty.

In age group reports, ages 25-49 make up 43 percent of the positive cases, ages 50-64 is 26 percent, ages 65 and over is 19 percent, ages 18-24 is 10 percent and 17-and-under is 1 percent. Women represent 52 percent of the cases.

North Carolina is under a stay at home order from Gov. Roy Cooper. It has a broad latitude for businesses deemed essential. He has signed executive orders to prevent evictions and to stop shutoffs of utilities. Cooper urged telecommunications companies to do the same as utilities, helping keep residents connected.

Attorney General Josh Stein on Tuesday afternoon said his office has received more than 750 complaints of price gouging and will look into each, with prosecution for those that merit.

Public K-12 schools are shuttered through May 15, having resorted to internet classes. Star Communications, based in Clinton and with service in Bladen County, has erected temporary WiFi locations throughout the county.

More than 300,000 have filed for unemployment, directly attributing their situation to COVID-19.

The state’s toll-free Hope Line, for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing, is 866-578-4673 — also in part an acronym, 866-578-HOPE.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

