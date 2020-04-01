Coronavirus: Bladen’s Wednesday evening report still has no positive cases

ELIZABETHTOWN — Just after 5 this afternoon, the Bladen County Health Department confirmed no reported positive cases of COVID-19 here.

The Health Department said Wednesday evening that 34 known samples have been taken, and one test result remains pending. The figure doesn’t include samples that might have been done by independent or private labs.

The Health Department’s hotline numbers are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6192. The state number to call is 211; it also has available 866-462-3821.

If anyone has suspicion of having contracted the virus, call a primary physician first, or call the Health Department. Before visiting a provider, call ahead and inform them of travel history and symptoms.

Earlier in the day, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported:

• 10 deaths, nine of which have been men.

• 1,584 postive cases from 26,243 samples taken.

• 22 counties are without a positive test reported.

• 204 hospitalized.

• 691 patients on ventilators, not all from COVID-19, out of 2,818 available ventilators in hospitals.

• 7,473 of 18,972 hospital beds empty.

• 856 of 3,223 intensive care unit beds empty.

The hospital numbers are representative of 94 percent reporting.

In counties adjacent to Bladen, Cumberland has 19 positive cases, Robeson three, Columbus and Sampson two each, and Pender none. Nearby, Hoke has four, Duplin one, New Hanover 32 and Brunswick 14.

At 5:30 p.m., the Johns Hopkins University tracker — available at BladenJournal.com — has recorded more than 46,000 deaths around the world, including more than 4,600 in the U.S.; more than 926,000 cases worldwide and more than 209,000 cases in the U.S.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

