Coronavirus: Price gouging complaints, 10 of them, recorded for Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ten complaints of price gouging in Bladen County have been lodged with the state attorney general’s office.

The state Department of Justice, at request of the Bladen Journal, released information Wednesday afternoon showing the two handfuls are a part of 810 across more than 90 counties. Seven are related to groceries, two for health products and one for sanitizer.

The total is 60 more than 24 hours earlier, when Attorney General Josh Stein said his office had more than 750.

Nazneen Ahmed, a communications and policy advisor in the department, declined to name specific businesses in Bladen County. Several charts of information were shared that reflected a problem throughout the state, and how complaints are trending.

“This is all the available information we can share as we review each complaint we’ve received — if we investigate or take legal action against businesses/sellers, we will let you know,” Ahmed wrote in an email.

While less than 10 counties are not named in the report, there is also a category for unknown and out of state. Adjacent counties to Bladen — Cumberland, Sampson, Pender, Columbus and Robeson — are all named, with Robeson generating 25 and Cumberland 19. The other three are fewer than Bladen.

Heavily populated Mecklenburg has more than 70 and Wake more than 60.

Grocery complaints statewide have skyrocketed above all others, particulary after March 20. Other complaint categories are on a steady rise.

Groceries are named in 435 complaints, 178 of which are toilet paper and 156 food. Health products account for 79 complaints, including 53 about face masks.

There have been 52 complaints about sanitizer, 42 specifically about hand sanitizer. Another 74 are related to cleaning products: disinfectant (60), bleach (10) and what is deemed miscellaneous (4).

Fifty complaints have also come in about gas prices.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

