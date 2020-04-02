Coronavirus: Bladen has no curfew, but there are some in neighboring counties

ELIZABETHTOWN — Earlier this week, Sheriff Jim McVicker and the State Highway Patrol issued statements on how they plan to handle Gov. Roy Cooper’s order for North Carolinians to stay at home in response to COVID-19.

Each was similar, but two of Bladen’s neighboring counties are different.

The second-term Bladen County sheriff said his office would not use “checking stations and road blocks” as part of enforcement. He said his belief is everyone will follow the order to the best of their ability. He encouraged everyone to look after family and be positive.

The Highway Patrol said it “would conduct traffic stops if reasonable and articulable suspicion exist.” The agency asked residents to not call *HP, which is *47, or 911 for nonemergency related inquiries.

Columbus County on Wednesday enacted a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The exemptions are for health-care emergencies, health-care workers, first responders, those traveling to and from work, and assistance with the emergency response to the coronavirus. Permits are not required.

There, deputies will be looking to enforce the curfew through its April 30 sunset.

In a statement on his office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Jody Greene wrote, “These are concerning times in our county and we ask our citizens to please take this matter serious as these measures could save a life and in light of what our county has went through this weekend with tragedy. We as a county need to pull together to help one another.

“Our Deputies are still out in full force and we WILL BE enforcing the curfew on Wednesday at 10:00 PM. We ask for your cooperation and for you to please take care of you and your families. Keep washing your hands, stay away from large crowds, do not travel just to be traveling. Together we can get through this.”

In Fayetteville, a curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. It also went effect Wednesday night. In a news release, the city said, “There are exceptions listed for leaving residences during the curfew, such as for Healthcare and Public Health Operations, Human Services Operations, Essential Infrastructure Operations, Essential Government Operations and Essential Business Operations.”

In Robeson County, St. Pauls has a curfew for 17-and-younger between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Fairmont’s curfew is for the same age group, but from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

