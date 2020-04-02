Coronavirus: White Lake Marina’s ramp temporarily closing Friday

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal White Lake Marina said Wednesday it will close its boat ramp on Friday, offering to help the town with enforcement of its State of Emergency restrictions. -

WHITE LAKE — In an effort to cooperate with the town during the coronavirus pandemic, the White Lake Marina said it is temporarily closing its waterfront store and boat ramp.

The ramp will close Friday. Jeff and Nancy Howell, who manage the marina, wrote in a Facebook message that the store closed Wednesday afternoon.

In a message about the ramp posted earlier in the day, they wrote, “To assist the Town of White Lake in enforcement of the State of Emergency declared on March 27th, the boat ramp will be closed effective Friday, April 3rd, until the State of Emergency is lifted by the town.”

Enacting its declaration last Friday, the town did not specify the lake being closed. It also did not say the marina had to close.

The order signed by Mayor Goldston Womble did put restrictions on rental properties, specifically forbidding any of less than 90 days. The order said that would be in effect until at least April 30.

The order also restricted non-resident property owners and renters from entering the town limits.

Gov. Roy Cooper last Friday issued a stay at home order that took effect on Monday at 5 p.m. It has a broad latitude for businesses to remain open, and encourages outdoor recreation provided people are socially distanced about six feet.

Earlier this week, the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival was rescheduled from May 15-16 to Aug. 21-22.

