DUBLIN — Pending final inspection at 11 a.m. Friday, the roundabout between Bladen Community College and West Bladen High School will open.

The intersection of N.C. 41 and N.C. 410 has been a four-way stop since the spring of 2017. A year ago this month, the state Department of Transportation awarded a nearly $1.76 million contract to BMCO Construction of Lumberton. The contract began in June and was scheduled for completion this summer.

Wednesday, the pavement’s final seal was already in place and paint markings had been affixed. Workers were taking care of vegetation on the shoulders of the road.

The change to a four-way stop followed DOT analysis that showed a high number of drivers on N.C. 410, the highway that fronts West Bladen, pulling into the path of those on N.C. 41. The DOT said 60 percent of 31 crashes in the study involved angled collisions.

DOT officials said in a news release the four-way stop reduced crashes, and the roundabout is expected to improve safety and traffic flow.

The intersection had preliminary work last summer that closed it and sent drivers to detour routes. It then reopened for a brief time. It has been closed since Sept. 16. Detours while construction has taken place have sent drivers from N.C. 41 onto N.C. 131 and Center Road, and those from N.C. 410 to Pleasant Garden Road.

With the opening, the college will finally get a new normalcy. In addition to the road construction, the college has also been erecting two new buildings since the fall of 2018. Those opened earlier this semester, and with them some new parking areas on campus.

