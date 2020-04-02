Coronavirus: In Thursday morning report, state death toll up to 16

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County is one of 17 among the state’s 100 still without a reported positive case of COVID-19.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ daily update Thursday morning included 16 deaths, 184 hospitalizations, more than 28,000 completed tests and 1,857 positive cases. Wednesday evening, the Bladen County Health Department confirmed 34 tests have been taken here and one result was still pending.

The figures do not include samples that might have been done by independent or private labs, and have yet to be returned as positive.

Both Dr. Mandy Cohen at DHHS and Dr. Terri Duncan of the county Health Department have repeatedly cautioned that the statistics do not necessarily reflect whether coronavirus is in a county. The state says “many people with COVID-19 will not be included in daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including people who had minimal or no symptoms and were not tested, people who had symptoms but did not seek medical care, people who sought medical care but were not tested, people with COVID-19 in whom the virus was not detected by testing.”

Once notified a person has been sampled in the county, Duncan and her team are responsible for monitoring the situation of each. For tests done by private providers, the Health Department has to be notified of positive results.

The Health Department’s hotline numbers are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6192. The state number to call is 211; it also has available 866-462-3821.

If anyone has suspicion of having contracted the virus, call a primary physician first, or call the Health Department. Before visiting a provider, call ahead and inform them of travel history and symptoms.

In counties adjacent to Bladen, Cumberland has 25 positive cases, Robeson three, Columbus two, Sampson one and Pender none. Nearby, Hoke has seven, Duplin two, New Hanover 33 and Brunswick 19.

Just before noon, the Johns Hopkins University tracker — available at BladenJournal.com — has recorded more than 49,000 deaths around the world, including more than 5,100 in the U.S.; more than 962,000 cases worldwide and more than 216,000 cases in the U.S.

In its report, DHHS said:

• 624 patients are on ventilators, not all from COVID-19, out of 2,818 available ventilators in hospitals.

• 635 of 3,223 intensive care unit beds are empty.

• 7,156 of 21,222 hospital beds are empty.

The hospital numbers are representative of 87 percent reporting.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

