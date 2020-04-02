Coronavirus: Bladen County has first positive case

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladen County resident who traveled to an area where the coronavirus is widespread has tested postive for COVID-19.

The county Health Department said in a release Thursday evening the individual is hospitalized and “doing well.”

Those who were in close contact with the individual, defined by the CDC as within six feet for 10 minutes or longer, will be identified by the Health Department, if possible. From there, county public health officials will assess risks of exposure and determine if additional measures are needed.

“Additional measures” is defined as temperature and symptom checks, quarantine or testing.

In state statistics released earlier in the day just before noon, Bladen County was one of just 17 in the state still without a positive case. However, Drs. Terri Duncan in Elizabethtown and Mandy Cohen in Raleigh with the Department of Health and Human Services have stressed that positive tests are not fully representative of whether COVID-19 is present in a community.

The release says symptoms for the virus are fever, cough and other lower respiratory illness. This includes shortness of breath. Anyone who believes they may be infected should call their health-care provider, or the call center at the Health Department.

The call center is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those numbers are 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6192. The state number to call is 211; it also has available 866-462-3821, and each number is 24/7 with English and Spanish available.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

