Bladen C.C. awarded $1 million in grants through Golden LEAF Foundation

DUBLIN — The Golden LEAF Foundation has looked favorably upon Bladen Community College requests, to the tune of $1 million.

Through its Community-Based Grant Initiative in the Sandhills Prosperity Zone, Golden LEAF on Thursday awarded the college an $800,000 grant to “support the construction of a paved driving pad and facilities for a new commercial truck driver training program” and $200,000 for education and training of nursing students.

In addition, the college is an anchor part of a $300,000 grant going to Cumberland County and the Cape Fear Valley Health System. That, too, will be connected to the college’s nursing program.

“We got a call before lunch,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college. “We’ve celebrated all day.

“It’s starting to feel like it may happen. I haven’t exhaled yet, but I’m encouraged.”

The signature award is a pivotal step for the driving pad. It’s a project that college Vice President Sondra Guyton has worked toward tirelessly.

“She has been the force behind this,” Lee said. “She’s been constant. This was in the works before I came. She has worked so hard. It’s absolutely amazing.”

Lee said a question-and-answer session with Golden LEAF staff was buoyed by Brian Campbell, a college trustee and the president and CEO of Campbell Oil Co. in Elizabethtown. Much of Guyton’s work has been in tandem with Sheriff Jim McVicker.

The driving pad would be located on land already owned by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Association adjacent to the former prison facility on U.S. 701 between Elizabethtown and White Lake. It now serves as the Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center.

Lee said receiving the award from Golden LEAF will carry weight for trying to secure the rest of the funding. The project is estimated to cost at least $6.2 million.

A federal grant being sought for $5.2 million is the next news the college awaits. The Economic Development Administration is expected to meet soon. That grant award requires a 20 percent match — $1.3 million — that county commissioners made a commitment to supply in the event the Golden LEAF money did not come through.

An award from the EDA could be in full, partial or not at all.

The second-year president was equally thrilled with news for the nursing program, and she lauded the effort of Sharron Thomas, the director of Allied Health Programs. For the grant of $300,000 to Cumberland County, Lee said, “The educational model that we use with our nursing students is what they have used as the model for this grant, and to apply to the other programs. Sharron Thomas was instrumental in that grant.”

The release says it will be used “to support personnel, technology, and programming to implement a nursing student retention model and to train educators and administrators from school districts, community colleges and universities in the Sandhills Region to implement the model.”

Thomas was the author of the grant the college received totaling $200,000.

“There’s a lot we can do with that,” Lee said. “Our new building, the Workforce Development Building, has opened spaces in the Allied Health building. It’ll provide space for one-on-one with students, where they can work on pretest programs and simulation models.”

The release said the grant is intended to result “in higher retention, completion and NCLEX pass rates by providing dedicated and expanded access to technology for remediation in health sciences and preparation for changes in nursing licensure testing.”

NCLEX is an acronym for the National Council Licensure Examination. There are two kinds, for registered nurses and for practical nurses.

In the release, the Golden LEAF president and CEO emphasized the organization’s commitment to economic advancement.

“Golden LEAF is dedicated to the long-term economic advancement of North Carolina,” Scott Hamilton said. “In this time of uncertainty, it is important for our board and staff to be a steady hand in continuing to provide funding to our nonprofits and governmental entities who support North Carolina’s economy in the communities we serve.”

Bladen Community College’s grants were part of $8.9 million awarded for 15 CBGI projects. They support workforce development, economic development, water and sewer infrastructure, and health-care infrastructure in the Sandhills.

In all, Golden LEAF awarded $12.2 million in grants on Thursday.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

