CLARKTON — More help with Hurricane Florence has arrived.

The town of Clarkton was awarded a grant of $259,047 by the Golden Leaf Foundation on Thursday. A release says it will enable the town to replace and elevate wastewater infrastructure damaged by the September 2018 storm.

Golden LEAF made the award as part of more than $1.2 million in the Disaster Recovery Grant Program. Clinton, Autryville, Turkey, a church in New Bern, the Village of Walnut Creek, Bolton and Parmele were others getting part of the awards.

A release says GoldenLEAF is able to make the disaster recovery grants through appropriations by the state of North Carolina for governmental entities and 501(c)(3) nonprofits to repair or replace infrastructure and equipment damaged or destroyed by Hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Michael and Dorian.

In all on Thursday, the Golden LEAF’s board awarded $12.2 million for projects in the Community-Based Grant Initiative in the Sandhills Prosperity Zone, its Open Grants Program, its Community College Scholarship Program, and its Disaster Recovery Grant Program.

In the release, the Golden LEAF president and CEO emphasized the organization’s commitment to economic advancement.

“Golden LEAF is dedicated to the long-term economic advancement of North Carolina,” Scott Hamilton said. “In this time of uncertainty, it is important for our board and staff to be a steady hand in continuing to provide funding to our nonprofits and governmental entities who support North Carolina’s economy in the communities we serve.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal