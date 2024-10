ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners will meet Monday evening electronically.

The public may attend the meeting as well. To do so, call 408-650-3123 and enter the code 119-425-005, or go to the internet at https://global.gotometing.com/join/119425005.

To make public comments, email to PublicComments@bladenco.org. Those received by 5 p.m. on Monday will be shared with the commissioners.

