ELIZABETHTOWN — Churches in the area are making adjustments to the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes encouraging and engaging in giving.

The Rev. Jason Williams, of Foundation Bible Church, said the loss of services in person has caused a financial hit but said they were holding on.

“We are still strong, and this is about endurance,” he said. “We are making cutbacks on part-time help.”

Their church has four full-time staff and two part-time, with a large Sunday attendance and membership around 350.

“And Dreamworks, the gym, has closed, except the coffee shop,” he said. “Hours have been cut back.”

Pastor Brandon Meadows, of Vertical Church Bladen, said that this is a time to remember God first.

“You give to God first, and He is going to bless you,” he said. “It’s going to be scary, and we have just recovered from storms, and some have never recovered.”

The Rev. Jay Winston of Trinity United Methodist said his church is working diligently to keep everything moving financially and that the church would be paying staff as long as they can.

“I am sending out emails, and reminding people,” he said. “The church has bills and obligations.”

Winston is encouraging members to mail in their donations, like most churches, in this time. They also have a drop-off box as well as a morning house where tithes can be delivered.

“We have also encouraged members to call the bank to set up bill pay,” he said.

The Rev. Corey Lyons of First Baptist Church on Martin Street said that his church is turning toward a new app to work through the kinks right now.

“We are using Givelify to encourage giving,” he said of a nonprofit donation and church giving application.

Many of his parishioners are used to dropping their offering in the plate.

Meadows said that they are using Constant Contact to send encouraging messages. Before the pandemic escalated, the church had purchased the ability to use apps and that they encouraged each other to stay in touch.

“People can text and do Bible study,” he said. “Or they can watch a Veggie Tails video with their family. There are resources there.”

Meadows said that one thought has prevailed when it comes to giving right now.

“Thinking about others’ needs doesn’t make you selfish,” he said.

Pastor Brandon Meadows preaches at Vertical Bladen for a service streamed through the internet last month.

Pastor Brandon Meadows preaches at Vertical Bladen for a service streamed through the internet last month.

